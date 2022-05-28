NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
NICE stock opened at $202.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.19.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of NICE by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
