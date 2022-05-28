NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

NICE stock opened at $202.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.19.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of NICE by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

