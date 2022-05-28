NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Reduced by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,854,634,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

NIKE stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

