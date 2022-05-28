Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 491,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,928,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 54.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 173,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 61,037 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Nikola by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

