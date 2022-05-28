Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NINOY traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 7,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.49. Nikon has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.70.

Get Nikon alerts:

About Nikon (Get Rating)

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.