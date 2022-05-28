Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,344 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.64.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $131.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

