Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 2,124 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

ED opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

