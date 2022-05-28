Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 2,839 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,945,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,446,000 after purchasing an additional 375,786 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,860,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after purchasing an additional 231,211 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

