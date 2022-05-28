Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $70.86 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

