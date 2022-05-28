Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,223,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Northern Trust stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

