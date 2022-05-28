Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teradyne by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Teradyne by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $44,555,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Teradyne by 88.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 356,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 167,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.61.

Teradyne stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.63 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.