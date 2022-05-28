Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,443 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,333,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 127.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3,714.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 249,235 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $79.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

