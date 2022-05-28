Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 891 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,957,000 after acquiring an additional 206,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,467,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after acquiring an additional 255,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $112.20 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

