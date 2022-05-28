Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Up 198.3% in May

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 198.3% from the April 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 898.0 days.

Shares of NMEHF stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $25.35. 2,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258. Nomura Real Estate has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information website management services.

