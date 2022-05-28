Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €13.00 ($13.83) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nordex from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nordex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €18.00 ($19.15) to €19.50 ($20.74) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Nordex alerts:

Nordex stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Nordex has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.