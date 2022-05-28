Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after acquiring an additional 711,193 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

