Novacoin (NVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $64,975.86

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $64,975.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,991.79 or 1.00051072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

