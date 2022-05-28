NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Purchased by Sourcerock Group LLC

Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,022,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,058 shares during the period. NOW accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. State Street Corp raised its stake in NOW by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 146,441 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after buying an additional 2,261,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after buying an additional 435,753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after buying an additional 804,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 90,345 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 452,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About NOW (Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.