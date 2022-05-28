Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,726,110 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $381,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,861,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,405 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,080,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in eBay by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $156,392,000 after acquiring an additional 573,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.