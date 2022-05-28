Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,603 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of Invitation Homes worth $366,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,593,000 after acquiring an additional 706,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,765,000 after purchasing an additional 519,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,821,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,254,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.