Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $252.21 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $252,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

BG stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 610,666 shares of company stock valued at $66,286,037. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.