Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $358.50 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,123,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,139 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Truist Financial worth $358,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 226,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Truist Financial by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 143,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

