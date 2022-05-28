Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $391.21 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $391,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 429,082 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,867,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $272.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.33 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

