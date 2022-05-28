Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,107,831 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,369,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,107,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Boston Scientific worth $313,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.