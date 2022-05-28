Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,010 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,199,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Baidu worth $327,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 49.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,750,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC dropped their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $139.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.22. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $209.17.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

