Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $242,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.74.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total value of $1,231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,891,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $692.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $681.84 and a 200 day moving average of $648.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.22 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

