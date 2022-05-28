Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE JRS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,425. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.209 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 113,957 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 84,550 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

