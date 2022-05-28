Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.06

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and traded as low as $10.20. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 103,244 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
