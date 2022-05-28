Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,097,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock remained flat at $$9.42 on Friday. 28,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,554. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

