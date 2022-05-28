Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

NUWE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,312. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.89. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 72.68% and a negative net margin of 237.48%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 122,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuwellis (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.