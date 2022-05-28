nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. nVent Electric reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.81. 556,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.