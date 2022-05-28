NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Robert W. Baird

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.77.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.40 and a 200 day moving average of $250.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 301.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,931 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

