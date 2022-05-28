NWK Group Inc. Buys 131 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.8% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,585,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $19.62 on Friday, reaching $428.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.79. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

