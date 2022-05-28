NWK Group Inc. Buys 223 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 2.7% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,573,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.48.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

