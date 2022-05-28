Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Cut to GBX 850 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($19.50) to GBX 850 ($10.70) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.39) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,295 ($28.88).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 901.40 ($11.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 993.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,329.53. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,105 ($26.49). The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96.

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 794 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £100,044 ($125,889.01). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,643 shares of company stock worth $10,048,133.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

