Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Globant makes up 1.2% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Globant by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

NYSE GLOB opened at $198.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.02. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

