Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $270.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.65.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

