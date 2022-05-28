Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,327,818 shares of company stock worth $380,782,218 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $323.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.47. The stock has a market cap of $307.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $196.68 and a 12 month high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

