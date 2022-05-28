Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Purchases 3,200 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 1.0% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after purchasing an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,004,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 683,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,903,000 after acquiring an additional 160,551 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Synopsys by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,636,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $322.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.18 and a 200-day moving average of $318.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.87 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

