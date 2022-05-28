Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 1,942 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.

Shares of JPM opened at $131.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

