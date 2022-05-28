Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 20,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 134.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

