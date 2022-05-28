Odey Holdings Ltd Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Odey Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 4.7% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Odey Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $3,253,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $93.77 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $486.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.