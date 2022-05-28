Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 10,059 Shares of Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $348,846.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,339.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZEUS opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $404.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $696.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

