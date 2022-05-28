Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.08

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.