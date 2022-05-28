Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.08

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLFGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.34.

About Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

