Oppenheimer Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $205.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.20.

CRM opened at $165.10 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,221,645. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

