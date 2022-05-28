OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 3,074 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $10,174.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,740 shares in the company, valued at $320,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $3.40 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in OppFi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Company Profile (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

