Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Orange from €9.00 ($9.57) to €9.50 ($10.11) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.
Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.