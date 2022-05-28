Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Orange from €9.00 ($9.57) to €9.50 ($10.11) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

