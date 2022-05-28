ORAO Network Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last Week (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $213,433.43 and $14,062.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.31 or 0.05209405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00510843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008902 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

