Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Position Increased by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,895. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

