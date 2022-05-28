Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $923.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

