Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Cap Tops $63.39 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $63.39 million and approximately $47,714.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.01448060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00506569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032631 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 63,593,951 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.